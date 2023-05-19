Man (40s) arrested in connection with €1m herbal cannabis due in court this morning

He is due to appear before CCJ this morning.

The seizure was part of an intelligence-led operation targeting persons suspected of being involved in organised crime

The man (40s) arrested following the joint operation between GNDOCB and Revenue which led to seizure of estimated €1,080,000 cannabis, has been charged.

The seizure, with an estimated value of €1,080,000, was part of an intelligence-led operation targeting people suspected of being involved in organised crime.

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 40s, who is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a garda station in Dublin.

The joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Dublin Metropolitan Region North Central Divisional Drug Unit, with personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service.

The bust comes after major Revenue seizures at Dublin Port, Shannon Airport and a house in Cork recently.

Officers seized contraband cigarettes worth more than €700,000 at Dublin Port and four kg of herbal cannabis at Shannon Airport yesterday.

Last Friday, Revenue officers, with the assistance of detector dog Obi, discovered 6.5kgs of ‘roll your own tobacco’ and €31,000 in cash at home in Charleville, Co Cork.

The cash was comprised of denominations from €5 to €500 while the unstamped tobacco, branded ‘Amber Leaf’, had a retail value of almost €5,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €3,700.