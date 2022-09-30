Man (40s) arrested for ‘endangerment’ after van driven through gates of Sinn Fein TD’s home

Speaking earlier, the TD said that his wife was home alone when the incident occurred

Gardai confirmed they have arrested a man in relation to an "endangerment” incident at the home of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny in the early hours of yesterday morning.

An investigation is underway after a van was driven “at speed” through the electric gates of the Sligo/Leitrim TD’s home in Leitrim.

In a statement Gardai confirmed the arrest.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of endangerment that occurred in Aughavas, Co. Leitrim in the early hours of Thursday morning 29th September, 2022 at approximately 2a.m.

A man, aged in his late 40s was arrested this morning Friday 30th September, 2022 on suspicion of endangerment and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carrick-On-Shannon Garda station.

Investigations ongoing.”

Speaking earlier, the TD said that his wife was home alone when the incident occurred at 2am on Thursday, and it was a very frightening situation for her.

"There was an incident last night at about 2am at my home, where my wife was alone,” he said.

"A van drove through the electric gates at speed and past the end of the house crashing into a set of double glass doors at the rear of the house.

"The driver stayed at the scene, the gardai and ambulance service arrived quickly as did the fire service from Ballinamore.

"The driver was taken to hospital,” he added.