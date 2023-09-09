Man (40s) arrested following hit-and-run in Tallaght as gardai name victim

A man aged in his 40s has been arrested by gardai investigating a hit-and-run in Tallaght in which Kathleen Furlong (80s) was killed.

He is currently being detained in a Garda station in the South Dublin area.

He was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in relation to the fatal road traffic collision which occurred in Tallaght, Dublin 24 yesterday morning Friday, September 8.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling on Fortunestown Way or Cheeverstown Road, yesterday morning between 10.30am and 11.15am, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.