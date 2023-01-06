Man (40s) arrested following armed robbery of business in Co Wicklow
‘The male threatened a staff member and left the premises on foot with a sum of cash’
A man has been arrested following an armed robbery in Greystones Co. Wicklow.
Gardai said that shortly before 6pm on Wednesday evening, a lone male entered a business premises armed with what is understood to be a firearm.
"The male threatened a staff member and left the premises on foot with a sum of cash,” gardai said.
"No firearm was discharged during the course of the incident and no injuries were reported.”
Following enquiries by investigating gardaí, a man in in his 40s was arrested in Greystones yesterday afternoon, Thursday, January 5.
He is currently detained in Bray Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.
Investigations are ongoing.
