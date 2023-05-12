Man (40s) arrested by gardai investigating murder of Eddie Hutch in Dublin

This latest arrest has come within weeks of gardai quizzing Kinahan cartel gunman Trevor Byrne about the murder.

Gardai investigating the murder of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s brother Eddie have made another arrest.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested this morning by gardai investigating the fatal shooting of Eddie Hutch on Poplar Row, Dublin 3 on February 8, 2016.

He is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda Station in North Dublin.

Gardai said investigations are ongoing.

Mr Hutch, a father of five and taxi driver from Poplar Row, Ballybough, was approached by two gunmen as he pulled up in his taxi outside his home.

A silver-coloured BMW 3 series vehicle, believed to have been used as the getaway car, was found abandoned a short distance away on St Patrick’s Parade in Drumcondra.

This latest arrest has come within weeks of gardai quizzing Kinahan cartel gunman Trevor Byrne about the murder.

Byrne, who is serving a 17-and-a-half-year sentence for firearms offences and an armed raid on a bookies, was arrested by detectives at Mountjoy Prison.

Once considered one of the most dangerous criminals in Ireland, Byrne had been a target of specialist anti-gangland Garda units.

He was previously arrested by officers in May 2016 and questioned over the killing of Eddie Hutch.

The 42-year-old from Finglas, who is suspected of being one of two gunmen in the attack, was arrested in Mountjoy on suspicion of murder.

He was later released from Garda custody and returned to the prison, where he was previously seen on a video joking with other Kinahan associates.

Byrne carved out a reputation as a dangerous criminal from an early age and was considered to be a major player among Finglas drug gangs and would later be associated with the younger crime boss known as ‘Mr Flashy’.

By 2016, he was a key member of the Kinahan cartel and one of the first of nine people to be arrested in relation to the murder of Eddie Hutch after quickly being identified as a suspect.

In 2021, Byrne was sentenced for a 2010 robbery following two trials, before the case was transferred to the Special Criminal Court.

A father of three, Byrne was already serving a nine-year sentence after being found by armed gardai in a back-garden cabin, where a loaded handgun had been stashed in November 2019.

He previously served an eight-year sentence for robbery of a pub and off-licence, during which he tried to hijack an unmarked Garda car, pointing a gun at officers.

Byrne then managed to escape in a taxi after holding a gun to the driver’s head while being chased by gardai.

The investigation is now understood to be at a critical stage, with the analysis of CCTV footage and mobile phone data playing a key role.

Eddie Hutch was the first of six people associated with the Hutch gang to be murdered by the Kinahan gang in 2016 in the aftermath of the Regency Hotel shooting in a gangland feud that has claimed a total of 18 lives to date since the killing of Gary Hutch in 2015.

Eddie Hutch’s younger brother, The Monk, walked free from the Special Criminal Court after being found not guilty of the murder of Kinahan cartel gangster David Byrne in the Regency attack.