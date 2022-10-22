Man (40s) arrested as Gardai seize more than €137,000 worth of suspected heroin and cocaine

On Friday evening officers from the Tallaght Drugs Unit searched a home in Tymon Crescent under warrant.

A man in his 40s has been arrested after Gardai seized more than €136,000 worth of suspected heroin and €1,000 worth of cocaine.

During the course of this search, suspected heroin with an estimated value of €136,654 and suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €1,001 were seized. The total estimated value of the suspected drugs seized is €137,655.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to Tallagh Garda Station where he was later charged. He is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

The drugs are pending analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

"An Garda Síochána are very mindful of the harm that illicit drugs cause in communities, and the significant negative impact caused in all aspects of society by the behaviour of individuals who are under the influence of illicit drugs,” Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, Dublin Region said.

“Yesterday's significant seizure in Tallaght and the seizure of significant quantities of both heroin and cocaine with an estimated street sale value in excess of one million euro (€1,000,000), by Garda personnel attached to the DMR East Divisional Drug Unit.”

“[The arrests are] a demonstration of our continued efforts to remove illicit drugs from our streets and communities across the Dublin region, thereby reducing the harm to residents and business communities that is associated with drug related criminality”.

The seizure was conducted as part of Operation Taram an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.