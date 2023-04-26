Huge haul | 

Man (40s) arrested as gardai seize heroin worth €280k in Clondalkin raid

Gardai intercepted a vehicle and conducted a search of a residential address in Clondalkin shortly before 2pm

The seized heroin

Heroin and cashed seized

Conall McMeekin

One man has been arrested after Gardai seized heroin worth €280,000 and €4,000 in cash in the Clondalkin area of West Dublin.

The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force intercepted a vehicle and conducted a search of a residential address in Clondalkin shortly before 2pm on Wednesday.

Heroin and cashed seized

2 Kilogrammes of Diamorphine (Heroin) with a street value of €280,000, and €4,000 in cash was recovered during the search.

One male (40s) was arrested in relation to drug trafficking and is currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at a Garda Station in South Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos