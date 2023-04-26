Man (40s) arrested as gardai seize heroin worth €280k in Clondalkin raid

Gardai intercepted a vehicle and conducted a search of a residential address in Clondalkin shortly before 2pm

One man has been arrested after Gardai seized heroin worth €280,000 and €4,000 in cash in the Clondalkin area of West Dublin.

The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force intercepted a vehicle and conducted a search of a residential address in Clondalkin shortly before 2pm on Wednesday.

Heroin and cashed seized

2 Kilogrammes of Diamorphine (Heroin) with a street value of €280,000, and €4,000 in cash was recovered during the search.

One male (40s) was arrested in relation to drug trafficking and is currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at a Garda Station in South Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.