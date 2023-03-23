Man (40s) arrested as Canada Goose and Gucci jackets seized from Dublin house

An imitation gun and a small amount of drugs were also uncovered by officers linked to the Coolock and Raheny Drugs Unit.

High-end designer goods including Canada Goose, Moncler and Gucci jackets, and runners totalling around €8,000 in value have been seized from a house in Dublin today.

An imitation gun and a small amount of drugs were also uncovered by gardai from the Coolock and Raheny Drugs Unit.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and charged in connection with drug-related intimidation in the area.

He was taken to a North Dublin garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man is scheduled to appear before the courts this afternoon.

Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.