Man (40s) arrested as Canada Goose and Gucci jackets seized from Dublin house
An imitation gun and a small amount of drugs were also uncovered by officers linked to the Coolock and Raheny Drugs Unit.
High-end designer goods including Canada Goose, Moncler and Gucci jackets, and runners totalling around €8,000 in value have been seized from a house in Dublin today.
An imitation gun and a small amount of drugs were also uncovered by gardai from the Coolock and Raheny Drugs Unit.
A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and charged in connection with drug-related intimidation in the area.
He was taken to a North Dublin garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The man is scheduled to appear before the courts this afternoon.
Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.
