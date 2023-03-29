Man (40s) arrested after drugs worth €40,000 found in car in Co Laois

Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit stopped the car on the M7 in Portlaoise as part of Operation Tara

Some of the cannabis that was seized

A man in his 40s has been arrested after gardai found drugs worth €40,000 in a car that was stopped and searched in Co Laois yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit stopped the car on the M7 in Portlaoise as part of Operation Tara.

Following a search of the car, cannabis herb worth approximately €40,000 was seized.

The driver of the car, a man his 40s, was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in County Laois where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He can be detained for up to seven days.

All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

Operation Tara, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021 aims to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.