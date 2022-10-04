Man (40s) arrested after cannabis worth €360k seized in Co Carlow

The man will now appear before Kilkenny District Court

A man was arrested after cannabis worth more than €360,000 was seized by gardai following a raid in Co Carlow on Sunday night.

Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a property in Pollerton, Carlow where they discovered the huge haul of cannabis herb.

A man, who is in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and later detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996 at Carlow Garda Station.

A garda spokesman said the raid was carried out as part of the force’s national anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara.

“The man has since been charged and will now appear before Kilkenny District Court, this morning, Tuesday 4th October 2022.

“The drugs seized will now be sent to undergo further analysis.

”Investigations ongoing.”