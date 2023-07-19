Man (40s) arrested after €760k worth of cannabis seized in South Dublin raid

Revenue officers seized approximately 100 kilograms of cannabis resin with an estimated value of €600,000

Some of the cannabis seized in South Dublin

A man in his 40s has been arrested after €760,000 worth of cannabis was seized in a raid in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) officers carried out a joint operation with Revenue Customs Service targeting people suspected of involvement in organised crime in the Dublin region.

“During the course of the operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 100 kilograms of cannabis resin with an estimated value of €600,000,” a garda spokesperson said.

“In a follow up search, eight kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €160,000 was also seized.

“Gardaí arrested a man in connection with this operation. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in Dublin.”

Investigations are continuing.

