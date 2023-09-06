Man (40s) arrested after 11 bags of Cannabis worth €120k seized during Co Meath raid

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the courts at a later date, gardai confirmed.

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man after eleven bags of Cannabis resin were seized during a raid in Co Meath.

The search of the premises in Clonard was carried out yesterday, Tuesday, by Gardaí from the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit.

"During the course of the search, eleven bags of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €120,000 was seized,” a garda spokesperson said.

"The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.”

Earlier today, a man in his 40s was arrested and questioned at a Garda station in the Meath area, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the courts at a later date, gardai confirmed.

They added that investigations are ongoing.