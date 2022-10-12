Man (39) charged with murder of Damien Heagney whose remains were found in Tyrone reservoir

The man is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Police at the scene in Cappagh

A 39-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the killing of Damien Heagney whose remains were found in a Co Tyrone reservoir.

The man is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Damien Heagney’s mutilated remains were discovered in Cappagh on August 10, just weeks after police were told he had disappeared.

Damien Heagney

It later transpired the 47-year-old Cookstown man had actually vanished months earlier and had last been seen alive in the Dromore area on New Year’s Eve.