Man (39) charged with murder of Damien Heagney whose remains were found in Tyrone reservoir
The man is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday
A 39-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the killing of Damien Heagney whose remains were found in a Co Tyrone reservoir.
The man is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Damien Heagney’s mutilated remains were discovered in Cappagh on August 10, just weeks after police were told he had disappeared.
It later transpired the 47-year-old Cookstown man had actually vanished months earlier and had last been seen alive in the Dromore area on New Year’s Eve.
Today's Headlines
RA ROW | Vera Pauw apologises over ‘Up the ’Ra’ chant while DUP MLA lodges complaint to Uefa
'savage attack' | Dublin man who stood on partner's neck and said he was going to kill her avoids jail
Lost For Words | Ronan Keating surprises Boyzone superfan on her 107th birthday with video message
bus-t up | Dublin hairdresser with over 300 convictions jailed for slapping bus driver’s face
COURT DATE | Man (39) charged with murder of Damien Heagney whose remains were found in Tyrone reservoir
Fatal crash | Man (20s) killed following two-car collision in Co Kerry
Breakthrough | Jonathan Dowdall state witness decision opens door to further prosecutions against Hutch gang
RIP | Creeslough blast victim James O’Flaherty ‘lived for his family’, funeral hears
Chips are down | Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae resigns from Kerry policing committee as assault conviction upheld
Jepic | Jedward channel ‘rockstar energy’ with Tara Reid and Corey Feldman in Queen cover