Man (35) who threatened prison chief given 30 month sentence
The jury heard how Mongan “made threats to the assistant governor that he would be killed” with the defendant.
A Belfast man who threatened and tried to intimidate a prison assistant governor was given a 30 month prison sentence today.
Following a two day trial at Craigavon Crown Court last week where he defended himself without a lawyer, 35-year-old Martin Mongan was convicted by a jury of attempting to intimidate the assistant governor from his home on 19 April 2019.
Reviewing the case today, Judge Patrick Lynch KC offered Mongan the opportunity to have a pre-sentence report from probation but he declined and told the judge “I just want it dealt with” as that meant he could start the appeal process.
Read more
The jury heard how Mongan “made threats to the assistant governor that he would be killed” with the defendant “making clear that he knew where the ass. gov. lived.”
Bizarrely, the jury also heard how Mongan had even written a letter to his victim alleging that “he had information that the governor was in his attic and masturbating while he was having sex with his wife.”
Giving evidence at the trial, the assistant governor said the threats were part of a “continuing saga” between himself and the defendant but that knowing Mongan’s previous offences “and record for violence…he had to undertake extra security measures to protect himself and his family.”
Jailing Mangan today Judge Lynch ordered the sentence to be served half in custody and half on licence.
Today's Headlines
in bookies | Collin Farrell tipped to take Oscar home to Ireland in awards season buzz
assault charges | Ex-Dublin school principal sent for trial accused of sexually abusing 21 pupils
on trial | Two men accused of fatal stabbing fled to Ireland after killing, court is told
Dirty Cash | CAB target George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell’s money laundering network as two bagmen jailed
'unconditional love' | Heartbreaking tributes paid to youngest Creeslough victim Shauna (5) and dad Robert Garwe (50)
high life | Spencer Matthews says he used to live ‘pay cheque to pay cheque’
inquest | File to be sent to DPP over murder of Polish father by a machete-wielding gang
all white on night | Love Island ‘queen’ Maura Higgins wows in daring white dress on red carpet at NTAs
music maul | Driller killer Colin Howell gets in prison row with rapist over scratched R Kelly CD
Sinister threat | Man (35) who threatened prison chief given 30 month sentence