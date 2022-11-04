Man (35) arrested and over €100k cannabis seized in raid targeting north Dublin crime gang
A 35-year-old man was arrested and taken to Raheny Garda station where he is being questioned tonight.
Gardai have seized over €100,000 worth of cannabis and arrested a man as part of an operation targeting a crime gang in north Dublin.
During the raid, a property was searched in Coolock and drugs were seized by Revenue Officers.
Gardai said in a statement: “On Friday, 4th November 2022, as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Coolock area, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the DMR North Central Coolock and Clontarf Drugs Units.
During the course of this operation a premises was searched in the Coolock area and drugs consisting of 5.5kg of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €110,000 was seized by Revenue Officers.”
They added: “Gardaí arrested a male, aged 35 years, who is currently detained at Raheny Garda Station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.”
