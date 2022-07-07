Man (33) arrested as more than €35,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Derry
Suspected drugs with an estimated street value of more than €35,000 (£30,000) have been seized by the PSNI in Derry.
The drugs were seized yesterday in the Asylum Road area of the city where local Response Policing officers were in the area dealing with an unrelated matter.
While there, officers observed suspicious activity and saw a bag thrown from the window of a property.
Officers successfully located the bag, which contained a significant quantity of suspected cannabis.
With assistance from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood colleagues, a search of a nearby address was conducted where further suspected cannabis and other items were seized, and a man was arrested.
The man (33) was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B controlled drug, possession of Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and cultivating cannabis.
He was later released on bail pending further police enquiries.
"Drugs have no place in our community and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we’ll continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs,” Sergeant Hughes of the arrest.
"We're grateful for the support from the local community, and I want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with information, or concerns, about drugs in your area, call us on 101.”
“The quicker we receive information the quicker we can act. Even if you think it's not significant, it could make all the difference.”
