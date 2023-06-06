Man (32) jailed for life after killing three generations of one family in horror fire
Guilty pleas were entered on three counts of murder in relation to the incident in February 2018
A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after entering guilty pleas to three counts of murder in relation to a devastating fire in Co Fermanagh five years ago.
The jury had been sworn in on Monday for the trial of Daniel Sebastian Allen, whose address was given in court as HMP Maghaberry.
On Tuesday morning, both legal counsels indicated the defendant wished to be re-arraigned.
Standing in the dock flanked by two female police officers, Allen entered a plea of not guilty to the murder of Denise Gossett (45).
He pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter by way of suicide pact, which was accepted by the court.
When the charges of murdering her son Roman (16), daughter Sabrina (19) and Sabrina’s 15-month old daughter Morgana were put to him, Allen entered guilty pleas.
A guilty plea was also entered to one further charge of arson endangering life with intent.
Justice O’Hara sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment and scheduled a hearing for September 15 to determine the minimum amount Allen will spend behind bars before being eligible for release.
A pre-sentence report will also be completed on the defendant, along with a number of professional reports, the court heard.
Today's Headlines
LATEST | Kinahan cartel gang boss Liam Byrne says he will fight extradition back to UK for trial
'vacuous vanity' | Love Island is a ‘better looking Daíl’ with betrayal and backstabbing
SHocking | Boy violently attacked by gang of youths in park - police investigating footage
Recovery | Doireann Garrihy’s boyfriend Mark Mehigan opens up about his struggles with alcoholism
GUILTY PLEAS | Man (32) jailed for life after killing three generations of one family in horror fire
love match | Joanna Cooper says wedding to rugby star Conor Murray was ‘best day of our lives’
Intruder | Mum who robbed homeless man after witnessing partner’s murder spared jail for latest offence
Alleged attacks | Retired Irish army sergeant to go on trial accused of sexually assaulting male soldiers
all at sea | Dutch international footballer accused of involvement in massive coke shipment
Burrow brawl | Minister for Justice needs to ‘ramp up’ number of Gardaí after beach fight says TD