Man (32) arrested over brutal murder of Ballymena dad Brian McIlhagga seven years ago
The father-of-five was beaten and shot after being dragged from a house in Ballymoney in 2015
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Brian McIlhagga.
The father-of-five was beaten and shot after being dragged from a house in Ballymoney on January 5, 2015.
A 33-year-old woman who lived in the property was also attacked by the gang of masked men.
Four children were present at the time and were left traumatised.
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team apprehended a suspect early on Tuesday.
“Mr McIlhagga, a 42-year-old father from Ballymena, was beaten and shot by a gang of masked men who dragged him from a house at Riverview Park in Ballymoney on January 5th, 2015,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
“The man was arrested in the Ballymoney area this morning, Tuesday September 20th, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he is currently helping police with their enquiries.”
A number of people have previously been arrested but subsequently released.
Today's Headlines
heavy hearts | Boy (11) who died following fall in Dundalk had a smile that ‘endeared him to everyone’
WATCH | Outrage as video shows snorkeler jumping on top of basking shark in Co Clare
money launderer | Kinahan moll Lorna Palmer freed less than five months after €100k crime cash sentence
beaten and shot | Man (32) arrested over brutal murder of Ballymena dad Brian McIlhagga seven years ago
'inherent danger' | ‘Disturbing’ Cherry Orchard ramming incident left gardaí ‘traumatised’ say representatives
left alone | Mum fined for child neglect after son (8) found ‘wandering Dublin streets in pyjamas’
tragedy | Man killed in Co Clare glider crash named locally as family pay tribute to ‘loving father’
cartel target | Notorious Kinahan enforcer Gerard Mackin arrested in Spain for money-laundering offences
'Sex act' | Pictured: Cleaner fined after following man into Covid centre bathroom and masturbating
'What a day!!' | West Belfast coffee shop sees ‘record’ sales after staying open during Queen’s funeral