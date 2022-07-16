Man (30s) to appear in court charged over €220k drugs and cash seizure
A man in his 30s is set to appear before Cork District Court charged in relation to a €220,000 drug seizure.
The suspect was arrested on Thursday July 14th after gardaí from Bridewell Garda station raided a house in Co Cork.
They made a combined drug seizure worth €220,000 as part of Operation Tara.
READ MORE:Man (30s) quizzed by gardaí after cannabis and cocaine worth €220,000 is seized in Cork
Cocaine with an estimated value of €210,000 and cannabis worth €10,000 was seized while an imitation firearm and €3,100 in cash was also discovered.
He is due to appear before Court number 1, Cork District Court, this morning Saturday 16th July, 2022 at 11a.m.
Investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
killer unmasked | Face of violent criminal jailed for life for murdering Michael Barr during Hutch/Kinahan feud
living crisis | Irish mum who went viral with €5 plan to feed family says people are 'really struggling’
cartel capture | ‘Narco of Narcos’ cartel chief Rafael Caro Quintero arrested in Mexico
glory boys | Tears of joy flowing as Ireland compete remarkable series win against the All Blacks
break-in surge | Burglary rates double in some areas as motorway gangs make post-pandemic return
'staying close' | Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend after just over a year together
love match | Gang boss Liam Byrne’s son Lee declares love for daughter of Premier League legend
crime proceeds | Money mule (22) allowed his account be used for cash transfer as ‘favour’
coke raid | Man (30s) to appear in court charged over €220k drugs and cash seizure
wavering | Revealed – Why Manchester United feared they had missed out on Christian Eriksen