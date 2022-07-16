coke raid | 

Man (30s) to appear in court charged over €220k drugs and cash seizure

Cash and an imitation firearm were also discovered
Stock image

Stock image© Stock image

Clodagh MeaneySunday World

A man in his 30s is set to appear before Cork District Court charged in relation to a €220,000 drug seizure.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday July 14th after gardaí from Bridewell Garda station raided a house in Co Cork.

They made a combined drug seizure worth €220,000 as part of Operation Tara.

READ MORE:Man (30s) quizzed by gardaí after cannabis and cocaine worth €220,000 is seized in Cork

Cocaine with an estimated value of €210,000 and cannabis worth €10,000 was seized while an imitation firearm and €3,100 in cash was also discovered.

He is due to appear before Court number 1, Cork District Court, this morning Saturday 16th July, 2022 at 11a.m.

Investigations are ongoing.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices