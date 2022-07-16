Man (30s) to appear in court charged over €220k drugs and cash seizure

Cash and an imitation firearm were also discovered

A man in his 30s is set to appear before Cork District Court charged in relation to a €220,000 drug seizure.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday July 14th after gardaí from Bridewell Garda station raided a house in Co Cork.

They made a combined drug seizure worth €220,000 as part of Operation Tara.

Cocaine with an estimated value of €210,000 and cannabis worth €10,000 was seized while an imitation firearm and €3,100 in cash was also discovered.

He is due to appear before Court number 1, Cork District Court, this morning Saturday 16th July, 2022 at 11a.m.

Investigations are ongoing.