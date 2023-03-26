Man (30s) stabbed in Wexford during ‘group disturbance’

Gardaí were called after the man, aged in his 30s, was injured during a “disturbance outside a premises”

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Co Wexford on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí were called after the man, aged in his 30s, was injured during a “disturbance outside a premises” involving a group of men in Courttown yesterday, March 25, at around 2.30pm.

He was taken from the scene to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin by ambulance, where he is currently recovering from his injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A garda spokesperson said: “On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 2:30pm gardaí were alerted after a man was injured in the course of a disturbance involving a group of males outside a premises in Courtown, Co Wexford.

“The man, who understood to be in his 30s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital.

“His injuries are not thought to be life threatening. Enquiries are ongoing.”