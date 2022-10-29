Man (30s) shot with pellet gun after fight breaks on Dublin street
A man was rushed to hospital in Dublin yesterday after he was shot with a pellet gun when a vicus fight broke to on Grand Canal Street Lower.
Gardaí from Pearse Street rushed to the scene shortly after 4.30pm following reports of an altercation involving a number of males at Hogan Court, Wilsons Place.
“A man in his 30s was injured in the course of the incident was taken to hospital to be treated for apparent pellet wounds,” gardai said.
“He has since been discharged.”
Gardai said local scenes of crime officers had examined the location.
They added that no arrests have been made and that enquires into the matter are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01 666 9000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Footage of the incident has been circulating online in which gangs of men can be seen hurling planks of wood at one another in the street.
