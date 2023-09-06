Man (30s) seriously injured in shocking assault outside popular Dublin park

A man in his early 30s received serious injuries in the attack

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault that occurred outside Corkagh Park in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on Monday evening.

A man in his early 30s received serious injuries in the attack near the Cherrywood entrance to the park at around 7.30pm.

The man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. In particular, Gardaí are aware that a number of individuals came to the assistance of the injured man.

“Anyone who was travelling in in the area of Corkagh Park, Clondalkin, between 7pm and 8pm, and has video camera footage (including dash-cam) from this area at this time, is asked to make it available to Gardaí,” a spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Gardai added that Investigations are ongoing.