Man (30s) rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times on Grafton Street

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Dublin’s city centre.

The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents on the capital's streets in recent weeks.

The victim, aged in his mid 30s, was set upon on Grafton Street shortly after 9am this morning.

It's understood the male, who is from south Dublin, was stabbed a number of times in the back during the violent assault.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident and he was rushed to St James’s Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí from Pearse Street Garda Station are investigating the attack and have arrested a suspect as part of the inquiry.

The man, who is also aged in his 30s, is currently being quizzed on suspicion of assault.

One source said: "This was an extremely violent attack and this man has been left with very serious injuries.

"It seems the men were socialising earlier on in the morning but were not known to each other previously."

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them.

In a statement, gardaí said they are investigating an incident of assault which occurred on Grafton Street, Dublin 2, this morning, Sunday 20th August 2023.

“Upon receiving report of this incident gardaí attended the scene and arrested a man aged in his 30s.

“He was taken to a garda station in Dublin City Centre where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“Another man aged in his 30s was taken to St James Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the statement said.

It is the latest in a number of violent attacks in Dublin city centre in recent weeks.

Last week a man aged in his early 30s was hospitalised with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being slashed in the face on Talbot Street.

Gardaí have identified a suspect as part of that inquiry but no arrests have yet been made.