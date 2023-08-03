Man (30s) remains in custody following the gigantic €9.3m cocaine seizure in Rosslare

133 kgs of cocaine were seized, worth €9.3 million.

A man in his thirties remains in custody today at a garda station in Wexford after a massive drug seizure on Wednesday.

Revenue officers used ‘risk profiling’ to nab the suspect, who may be connected to the massive haul. Almost 133 kgs of cocaine with an estimated value of approximately €9.3 million was found.

Revenue released an image of the massive stash, which was packaged in clear plastic with the distinct word ‘RAM’ written on the front.

The discovery was made when officers, assisted by a mobile x-ray scanner, stopped and searched a UK-registered accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The drugs were discovered concealed within the refrigerated trailer.

Rosslare port in Co Wexford

Risk profiling is a quantitative analysis of the types of threats an organization faces. The goal of a risk profile is to provide a non-subjective understanding of risk by assigning numerical values to variables representing threats and dangers.

A garda spokesperson said that its investigations are ongoing.

The latest seizure comes after €11.3m worth of cocaine was seized at the same location last month.

An estimated 163kg of cocaine was discovered after officers searched a horsebox which had disembarked from a ferry in the harbour.

Gardaí believe a major Balkan drug gang was behind the drugs in the July seizure.