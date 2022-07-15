Man (30s) quizzed by gardaí after cannabis and cocaine worth €220,000 is seized in Cork
A man in his 30s is being quizzed by gardaí in Cork after a major drugs seizure in the city last night.
The man was arrested at the scene of a Garda raid on a house at approximately 8.30pm.
Cocaine with an estimated value of €210,000 and cannabis worth €10,000 was seized while an imitation firearm and €3,100 in cash was also discovered.
“As part of Operation Tara, gardaí from the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork seized combined drugs valued at €220,000 and arrested a man following a search yesterday,” gardai said.
“The search was carried out at a residence in Cork City at approximately 8.30pm. Cocaine with an estimated value of €210,000 and cannabis worth €10,000 was seized at the scene. An imitation firearm and €3,100 in cash was also seized.
“A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and later taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
“All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis,” they added. “Investigations are ongoing.”
Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
