Man (30s) quizzed after more than €300k worth of cannabis and cash seized in Cork City

A man is being quizzed by gardai after more than €300,000 worth of cannabis was seized during an operation in Cork City.

Shortly after 6pm yesterday evening, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit at Anglesea Street Garda Station stopped and searched a man on Grattan Street.

The man, in his 30s, was found to be in possession of suspected cannabis herb with an approximate street value of €6,000.

He was arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station, Cork, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A search was conducted at a residence in Sunday’s Well a short time later and an additional 15kg of suspected cannabis herb was located with an estimated value of €300,000. Cash to the value of €15,500 was also located.

All items have been seized by investigating Gardaí and the drugs will be subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardai said the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.