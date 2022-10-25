Man (30s) in serious condition following early morning assault on Dublin street
A man in his 30s is in serious condition following an early morning assault on Amiens Street in Dublin.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen the assault around 7am on Friday October 7.
The man was found at the scene by Gardaí and remains in hospital.
No one has yet been arrested for the serious assault of the man,
Gardaí are looking for information from anyone who was on or near Amiens Street between 6.40am and 7.10am.
They are particularly interested to speak to “any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” a Garda spokesperson said.
“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”
