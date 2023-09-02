Man (30s) hospitalised with neck injuries after attack in Kilkenny

“No arrests have been made.”

GARDAI have launched an investigation after a man was hospitalised following an assault in Kilkenny city centre on Friday.

The man who is aged in his 30s received a lacerations to his neck in the vicious attack at Kilkenny skatepark around 6pm on Friday.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred in near St Francis’ Bridge in Kilkenny on Friday evening, 1st September 2023.

“A man in his 30s was later taken to Waterford University Hospital to receive treatment.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.