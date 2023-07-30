Man (30s) hospitalised after ‘serious assault’ in Santry, Dublin

At approximately 4:30am, a man was attacked and seriously injured on the Larkhill Road, Whitehall.

The man is being treated for his injuries in Beaumont Hospital

A man has been hospitalised after a “serious assault” in north Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí in Santry are investigating the attack that occurred in the Dublin 9 area.

At approximately 4:30am, a man was attacked and seriously injured on the Larkhill Road, Whitehall.

The casualty, aged in his 30s, is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital.

The scene at Larkhill Road was preserved and a technical examination was carried out.

An investigation is currently underway at Santry Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas of Dublin 9 between 4am and 5am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Santry Garda Station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

The incident is the latest in a series of brutal attacks in the capital city, with three assaults in the city centre last Monday alone and a vicious assault which left an American tourist in hospital in critical condition the previous week.