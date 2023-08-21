Man (30s) due in court over yesterday’s alleged Grafton Street stabbing

The victim, also in his 30s, was taken to St James' Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries

A man in his 30s is due to appear in Dublin District Court this morning following an alleged stabbing on Grafton Street yesterday.

The accused was arrested at the scene yesterday and taken to a garda station in Dublin city centre, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning, according to the Garda Press Office.