Man (30s) due in court over €200k cocaine and cannabis seizure in Co Wicklow

The 30-year-old was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

A man will appear in court this afternoon in relation to a seizure of cocaine and cannabis worth €200,000 in Co Wicklow.

The 30-year-old was arrested on Sunday afternoon when gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region East Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search at a residence in the Old Connaught Avenue area of Bray.

They seized approximately €195,000 of suspected cocaine and approximately €4,400 of suspected cannabis during the search, which was conducted as part of Operation Tara.

The man was detained at Shankill Garda Station overnight.

Gardaí confirmed today that he has since been charged and will appear before Bray District Court this afternoon..

A spokesperson said: “The man in his 30s arrested as part of the investigation into the seizure of approximately €195,000 of suspected cocaine and a quantity of suspected cannabis during the course of a search operation conducted as part of Operation Tara on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in County Wicklow, has been charged.

“He is expected to appear before Bray District Court this afternoon Monday, January 23, 2023.”