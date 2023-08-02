Man (30s) dies in hospital days after serious assault in Dublin

“The man passed away from his injuries on Tuesday evening.”

A man (30s) has died from injuries he received after being assaulted in Whitehall, north Dublin at the weekend.

Gardaí are investigating the attack which occurred in the Dublin 9 area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim passed away last night, Tuesday, from his injuries. He had been taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment following the incident.

It is understood the attack happened at approximately 4:30am on the Larkhill Road, Whitehall.

A statement from Gardaí today said:

“The man, aged in his 30s, passed away from his injuries on Tuesday evening, 1st August 2023.

“The investigation remains ongoing at Santry Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

“A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas of Dublin 9 between 1am and 6am on Sunday, 30th July 2023, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Santry Garda station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”