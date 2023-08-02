Man (30s) dies after being assaulted in road rage attack in Dublin

The attack has been described as a one-punch assault and occurred on Larkhill Road, Whitehall, on Sunday

A man who was attacked in a road rage assault in Dublin on Sunday has died in hospital.

The attack – described as a one-punch assault – occurred on Larkhill Road, Whitehall, at around 4.30am on Sunday.

It is believed the assault stemmed from a road rage incident sparked after a motorbike swerved to avoid hitting a car.

An altercation then took place between the victim – who was sitting in the passenger side of the car – and the motorcyclist.

During this incident, the victim was assaulted before the motorcyclist then fled the scene.

The victim, who is from the local area, passed away last night his injuries.

He had been taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment following the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing at Santry Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

A family liaison officer has been appointed.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas of Dublin 9 between 1am and 6am on Sunday July 30 are asked to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Santry Garda station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda statio