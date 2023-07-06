Man (30s) critical after assault leaves Dublin street drenched in blood

Gardaí are asking for the public’s assistance, including any dash cam footage.

Commuters, workers and tourists were greeted with the sight a of blood-spattered foothpath this morning in Dublin following a serious assault.

A man (30s) is in a critical condition in the Mater Hospital.

Gardaí are investigating the incident on Foley Street near Connolly Station which occurred last night and a man (30s) has been arrested.

The area was cordoned off this morning with crime scene tape and gardaí on site.

Area cordoned off

Tourists peered down Foley street towards International House, bewildered at the horrific scene.

Gardaí released a statement this afternoon and are asking for the help of the public:

“Gardaí at Store Street Garda Station are investigating a serious assault which occurred near the junction of Foley Street and Buckingham Street Lower, Dublin 1 on Wednesday night 5th July 2023 at approximately 10:50pm.

"One man, aged in his 30s was removed from the scene to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

Pavement blood

"A man, aged in his 30s, has since been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in Dublin.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.

“Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Foley Street and Buckingham Street Lower, Dublin 1 between 10:30pm and 11:00pm on Wednesday 5th July 2023 are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”