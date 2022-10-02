Man (30s) charged after Limerick gardaí seize €71k worth of cannabis and cocaine
Gardaí in Limerick have charged a male, aged in his 30s, arrested yesterday in relation to a seizure of cannabis herb valued at approximately €40,000 and a quantity of cocaine.
He is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court (sitting in Kilmallock) this afternoon, Sunday 2nd October 2022 at 1.30pm.
Two men were arrested on Saturday morning following a search operation in which a number of residences were raided.
During the search of one home, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €30,000 was seized as well as €1,250 in cash.
During the search of another residence, Gardaí also seized cannabis herb valued at approximately €40,000 and cocaine valued at approximately €1,000 during the search of a separate residence.
Investigations are ongoing.
