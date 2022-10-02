Court appearance | 

Man (30s) charged after Limerick gardaí seize €71k worth of cannabis and cocaine

Two men were arrested on Saturday morning following a search operation in which a number of residences were raided

Kilmallock courthouse and library

Conall McMeekinSunday World

Gardaí in Limerick have charged a male, aged in his 30s, arrested yesterday in relation to a seizure of cannabis herb valued at approximately €40,000 and a quantity of cocaine.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court (sitting in Kilmallock) this afternoon, Sunday 2nd October 2022 at 1.30pm.

Two men were arrested on Saturday morning following a search operation in which a number of residences were raided.

During the search of one home, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €30,000 was seized as well as €1,250 in cash.

During the search of another residence, Gardaí also seized cannabis herb valued at approximately €40,000 and cocaine valued at approximately €1,000 during the search of a separate residence.

Investigations are ongoing.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices