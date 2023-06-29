Man (30s) arrested in Monaghan as stolen van with false registration plates seized

The specialist Garda unit investigates the theft of motor vehicles, plant or machinery and related crime

A man has been arrested in Monaghan by members of a specialist garda unit who have been targeting criminal gangs that steal and sell high-end motors.

The man, in his 30s, was nabbed after a stolen van bearing false registration plates was seized by members of the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU) yesterday.

The unit that investigates the theft of motor vehicles, plant or machinery and related crime were engaged in Operation Shannon which involves ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal groups.

“In the course of the operation a stolen van bearing false registration plates was recovered and a one man was arrested,” a garda spokesperson said.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in County Monaghan.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Operation Shannon is an ongoing investigation led by the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit at the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

They have been focused on taking on organised criminal groups engaged in the theft and resale of high end vehicles, supported by counterfeit vehicle registration documentation.