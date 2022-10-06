Man (30s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley at Co Kerry cemetery

Mr Dooley’s death has sent shockwaves through the local community in Kerry.

A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardai investigating the fatal stabbing of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Dooley at a cemetery in Co Kerry yesterday.

Mr Dooley was stabbed to death just yards from the cemetery after he attended a funeral service in the town. His partner also suffering serious injuries as she desperately tried to protect him following a violent confrontation after a funeral.

It is believed he was attacked by a group of men outside New Rath cemetery at Rathass in Tralee where a large crowd had gathered for the funeral of a young Killarney mother.

Gardai have confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with the attack early this morning.

A garda spokesman said: “He was arrested in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 6th October, in Cork and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

“A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out by Dr Collis, Office of the State Pathologist, at University Hospital Kerry, Tralee later this morning.

“Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward and for any person with camera footage to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”

Thomas Dooley and his wife Siobhan

Mr Dooley’s death has sent shockwaves through the local community in Kerry.

It is believed the incident occurred just minutes after the burial ceremony had concluded and the gathering was dispersing towards the Castleisland Road around noon.

The man's partner tried to go to his aid. She suffered a serious stab injury as a result.

The alarm was raised and gardaí raced to the scene with the man discovered lying critically injured in a pool of blood on the ground.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to stabilise the man's condition, he died minutes later before he could be taken to the nearby University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

The injured woman was rushed to the hospital where she was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery.