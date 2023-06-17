Man (30s) arrested as gardai seize designer watches, clothes and handbags in Dublin drugs raid

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force, DMR North conducted a multi-agency search operation targeting serious crime and the sale and supply of controlled drugs

The campervan that was seized

Some of the haul made by gardai

A man has been arrested after watches, designer clothing and handbags were seized, along with €15,740 cash, a campervan and a low-loader truck in a Garda drugs raid in Dublin.

A multi-agency operation involving gardai, Fingal County Council, Waste Enforcement Officers, Dublin City Council and volunteers took part in the raid at Stockhole Lane, Co Dublin on Friday.

“Gardaí attached to the Divisional Crime Task Force, DMR North conducted a multi-agency search operation targeting serious crime and the sale and supply of controlled drugs in North Dublin at Stockhole Lane, Co Dublin on Friday,” gardai said.

Cash was seized

“The search was conducted by Gardaí from the DMR North Divisional Crime Task Force Unit with assistance from the DMR North Divisional Search Team, and regular units from Ballymun.

“Personnel from Fingal County Council, Waste Enforcement Officers were also present at the search (as well as) Dublin City Council and volunteers.

“During the course of the search, a number of watches and designer clothing and handbags was seized, along with €15,740 cash and a campervan and a low-loader truck.”

The campervan that was seized

Gardai added: “One man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested during the operation for obstruction and has since been released. He will appear before Criminal Courts of Justice, Court Number 3 on July 7 at 10.30am.

“Investigations are ongoing.”