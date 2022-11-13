Man (30s) arrested as Gardaí seize cocaine worth €1.12m in Drogheda, Co Louth

A man in his late 30s was arrested as Gardaí seized €1.12 million worth of cocaine in an intelligence led operation in Drogheda, Co Louth, on Saturday.

The drugs were discovered when Gardaí searched a car in the Tullyallen area of Drogheda shortly after 1pm.

The man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Drogheda Garda station.

He can be held for up to seven days.

All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis. The investigation is ongoing.

‘This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2nd July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs’