Man (30s) arrested as drugs worth €110k and €28k in cash seized in Longford raid

Gardaí have arrested a man in Longford after seizing drugs worth more than €110,000 and almost €30,000 in cash yesterday afternoon.

Officers searched two houses in Longford town on Tuesday, October 4, with help from members of the Northwest Region Armed Support Unit and the Crime and Community Policing team.

During the search, which was conducted as part of Operation Tara, officers seized cannabis with an approximate value of €110,000, cocaine worth approximately €500, and €28,830 in cash.

The drugs and cash have been sent for further analysis.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Longford Garda station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

This investigation is ongoing.