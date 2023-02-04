Man (30s) arrested as cocaine worth €700k seized in anti-gang garda operation

The suspect is currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station

A man remains in custody this morning after gardai seized cocaine worth €700,000 in an operation targeting an organised crime gang.

The drugs were discovered after officers searched a vehicle yesterday in the Carpenterstown area of Dublin 15,

The intelligence led operation was carried out by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

A total of €2,900 in cash was also seized by officers.

Cocaine seized in Dublin

A man, described as being in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996

A garda spokesman said the seizure was made as part of investigation into an organised crime gang.

"Gardai investigating organised crime activity in the Dublin Region have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately €700,000 and arrested one person, following the interception of a vehicle in the Carpenterstown area of Dublin 15, on Friday the 3rd of February 2023.”