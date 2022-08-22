Man (30s) arrested as cocaine worth €3.2m seized in Dublin
Gardaí have arrested a man after seizing approximately €3.2 million worth of cocaine in Dublin on Sunday.
As part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the local area, gardaí attached to the Ronanstown District Drugs Unit and Detective Unit searched a residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at around 7pm yesterday evening.
During the search, gardaí found and seized more than 40 blocks of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately €3.2 million, pending analysis.
Gardaí also seized drug paraphernalia and cash to the value of €21,500.
One man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested and taken to Lucan Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
