Man (30s) arrested and charged following hammer raid on shop in Dundrum, south Dublin
The robbery occurred on Saturday, April 8 shortly after 9pm at a premises on Bird Avenue in Clonskeagh
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in the Dundrum area last month.
The man in his 30s was arrested as part of ongoing investigations into the incident, gardaí said.
The robbery occurred on Saturday, April 8 shortly after 9pm at a premises on Bird Avenue in Clonskeagh.
“In the course of the incident a number of people entered a shop armed with hammers and threatened staff before leaving the scene on foot with a sum of cash,” gardai said.
Read more
“Following an extensive investigation by gardaí attached to Dundrum Station, a man in his 30s was arrested on the morning of Thursday, May 4.
“He was detained at a Dublin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
This man has since been charged and is expected to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court at 10.30am on Friday, May 5.
Gardai added that investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
TRAGIC DEATH | Woman found dead in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Sligo is named locally
'CHAOTIC' | New mum (40) used crutch to smash front window of flat and car windscreen
mum's the word | Lottie Ryan and Jennifer Zamparelli team up for ‘hilarious’ new podcast about parenting
not fare | Dublin Senator Eileen Flynn says taxi driver refused to bring her home to halting site
Georg-eous | Nicky Byrne shares sweet birthday tribute to wife Georgina Ahern
armed robbery | Man (30s) arrested and charged following hammer raid on shop in Dundrum, south Dublin
SECTARIAN PLOT | DUP founder allowed car to be used in murder of innocent publican Patsy Kelly
Back on the streets | Infamous hitman accused of shooting Mr Flashy ally in Spain gets shock bail release
FIREARMS BLUNDER | Gardai ‘at risk’ as armed units not allowed carry guns into border area
cough Up | Religious orders have not paid a penny of £54m compo fund for child abuse victims