Man (30s) arrested and charged following hammer raid on shop in Dundrum, south Dublin

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in the Dundrum area last month.

The man in his 30s was arrested as part of ongoing investigations into the incident, gardaí said.

The robbery occurred on Saturday, April 8 shortly after 9pm at a premises on Bird Avenue in Clonskeagh.

“In the course of the incident a number of people entered a shop armed with hammers and threatened staff before leaving the scene on foot with a sum of cash,” gardai said.

“Following an extensive investigation by gardaí attached to Dundrum Station, a man in his 30s was arrested on the morning of Thursday, May 4.

“He was detained at a Dublin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

This man has since been charged and is expected to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court at 10.30am on Friday, May 5.

Gardai added that investigations are ongoing.