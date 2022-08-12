Man (30s) arrested after young woman dies in fatal assault at Meath home

Investigations are ongoing

Gardai are still seeking witnesses to the assault.

A woman in her 20s has died following a fatal assault at her home in Rathmore, Athboy, Co. Meath in the early hours of this morning.

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested at a different location, and is currently being detained at Ashbourne Garda Station.

Gardaí and Ambulance personnel responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in a house in the Rathmore area of Athboy in the early hours of this morning.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, where her body remains.

The scene is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Kells Garda Station.

Enquiries are ongoing.