Man (30s) arrested after woman attacked during bag snatch in Limerick

An individual has been charged.

Gardaí in Limerick have arrested a man (30s) after a woman was attacked by an individual on a bicycle in a side street.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Friday July 7 when the woman aged in her 20s was walking along Little Glentworth Street in Limerick city centre.

It has been reported that the victim was wearing a backpack when a “male on a bicycle cycled up behind her, grabbed her backpack and tried to cycle off with it.”

The Limerick Leader reported that “the woman instinctively held on to her bag but the male dragged her on to the ground, she injured her hands and let go of her bag.

“He ran off with the bag in the direction of Davis Street and left his bicycle at the scene.”

A statement from an Garda Síochána this morning said: “Gardaí attended an incident of robbery that occurred at approximately 4:15pm on the 7th of July 2023 on Little Glentworth Street, Limerick City.

“One man aged in his 30s was arrested in relation to this incident.

“He has since been charged and appeared before a sitting of the Limerick CCJ at approximately 10:30am on the 10th of July 2023.”