Man (30s) arrested after taxi passenger is kidnapped in Dublin

A man in his 30s has been arrested after another man was “held against his will” when he got into a taxi in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The driver of the taxi was also assaulted in the incident that unfolded at about 2am.

Gardai said the taxi driver managed to alert a Garda patrol on Fitzgibbon Street and the passenger was arrested.

He was brought to a Garda station in the city centre where he is being quizzed under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault and false imprisonment of a man following an incident in Fitzgibbon Street, Dublin 1 in the early hours of this morning,” gardai said.

“It’s understood one man aged in his mid 50s was held against his will and assaulted by a man, aged in his early 30s, after he got into the taxi which had travelled from West Dublin into the city centre.

“The taxi driver managed to alert gardaí on patrol on Fitzgibbon Street and the passenger was arrested. The taxi driver was threatened and assaulted during the incident.

“The man, aged in his early 30s was arrested at the scene and conveyed to a Garda station in the city centre. He remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

Garda added that investigations are ongoing.