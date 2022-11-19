massive haul | 

Man (30s) arrested after ketamine, cocaine and heroin worth €330k seized in Tallaght

Niall DonaldSunday World

A man in his 30s has been arrested after gardai seized drugs worth €330,000 following a raid in Tallaght yesterday.

During the search operation, officers discovered cocaine worth €178,080, ketamine worth €156,000 and €70 of heroin at the West Dublin location.

A garda spokesman said the combined value of the haul is estimated at €334,150.

A quantity of benzocaine – an anesthetic typically used as a mixing agent for cocaine - was also discovered in a number of containers.

Ketamine was originally developed as a horse tranquiliser but is now commonly used as a recreational drug.

A garda spokesman said the seizure was carried out as part of the Force’s national anti-drugs strategy Operation Tara.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.

The spokesman said: “Earlier this morning, Saturday, 19th November 2022, a man (30s) was arrested in connection with this seizure.

He is currently detained Under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Tallaght Garda Station

“Investigations are ongoing.”


