Man (30s) arrested after drugs worth £2m found in van bound for Northern Ireland

The Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) organised crime unit said it is working in conjunction with West Midlands Police

The drugs were found in the back of the van

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after drugs worth £2m found were found in a van destined for Northern Ireland.

Police in the West Midlands seized suspected cocaine and cannabis after officers were called to reports of a suspicious van in the Walsall area near Birmingham on Thursday.

Response officers found what was described as a "substantial" amount of class A and B drugs after gaining entry to the van.

The BBC has reported that the 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. He was later released on bail.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) organised crime unit said it is working in conjunction with West Midlands Police as part of investigations into the seizure.

According to the BBC, PSNI Det Insp Sweeney said the drugs would likely have been distributed and sold in local communities in Northern Ireland.

"The organised crime gangs involved in this activity profit hugely from the sale of these harmful drugs and have no care for the destruction and harm they cause to people's lives," he said.

"We will continue every effort to disrupt this criminality, working with other UK and international policing teams to do so."