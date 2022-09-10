drugs haul | 

Man (30s) arrested after cocaine worth €60k seized in Co Galway town

The man has later released without charge with a file being sent to the DPP.
Cocaine seized by gardai. Photo: An Garda Siochana

Niall DonaldSunday World

Gardai arrested one man and seized cocaine with a value of €60,000 yesterday following a search in Tuam, Co.Galway.

The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara by officers attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit. A garda spokesman said gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a home during the afternoon where they discovered the cocaine along with drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 30s, was later detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at the North Western Regional HQ. He later released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The drugs seized will now be sent to undergo further analysis and garda said Investigations are ongoing.


