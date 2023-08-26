Man (30s) arrested after cocaine, cash and cars seized in Galway raids released

Suspected cocaine worth €47,000 was seized in addition to €39,490 in cash and ten designer watches of the Rolex and Hublot brands

Some of the haul seized by gardai

One man who was arrested after gardai seized cocaine, cash and cars during searches in Galway City and County yesterday has been released without charge.

Another man who was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the seizure is still being quizzed at a Garda station in Galway.

Both men, who are aged in their 30s, were arrested when nearly €50,000 worth of cocaine and cash, cars and 10 designer watches were discovered during raids aimed at a crime gang in Co Galway.

Some of the haul seized by gardai

Two men were arrested following the searches of seven different locations as part of Operation Tara.

Suspected cocaine worth €47,000 was seized in addition to €39,490 in cash and ten designer watches of the Rolex and Hublot brands.

Two cars and one van (all 2022 registered) were also seized.

Gardai said the operation was targeting drugs and organised crime in Galway and was conducted by the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit with support from the Galway District Drug Unit, the Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

"The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis,” gardai said in a statement.

“One of the men (aged in his 30s) who was arrested in connection with the seizure of a number of items including cocaine, cash, cars, and designer watches during the course of searches at seven locations in Galway city and county on Friday 25th August 2023 as part of Operation Tara, has been released without charge,” gardai added.

“A file will now be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The other man arrested as part of the investigation into this seizure (also in his 30s) is still being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a Garda station in Galway.

“Investigations are ongoing.”